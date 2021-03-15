Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,933 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in iRobot were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in iRobot by 5,146.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in iRobot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IRBT shares. Raymond James lowered iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities raised their price target on iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.63.

In other iRobot news, Director Michelle Stacy sold 1,000 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,827 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $240,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,879 shares of company stock worth $7,015,381 over the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $119.33 on Monday. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $197.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.04 and its 200 day moving average is $90.78.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

