Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 3,900 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $866,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,763.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $2,461,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,959.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,905,199 shares of company stock worth $193,192,555 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

DDOG stock opened at $83.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2,765.74 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $119.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.62 and its 200 day moving average is $97.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

