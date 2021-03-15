Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 3,000 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COKE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 181.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the third quarter worth about $345,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 73.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $295.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.02. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.08 and a twelve month high of $296.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.22.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $3.67. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.97%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.