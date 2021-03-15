Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2021 // Comments off

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average of $19.48. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.66.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.54%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,752,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,544,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,576,000 after purchasing an additional 479,207 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,935,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,356,000 after purchasing an additional 173,659 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $1,973,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,390,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,854,000 after purchasing an additional 87,701 shares during the period. 55.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX)

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.