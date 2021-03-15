Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average of $19.48. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.66.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.54%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,752,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,544,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,576,000 after purchasing an additional 479,207 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,935,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,356,000 after purchasing an additional 173,659 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $1,973,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,390,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,854,000 after purchasing an additional 87,701 shares during the period. 55.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

