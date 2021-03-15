SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.78.

SITE stock opened at $176.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 69.20 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.29. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $53.29 and a 12-month high of $179.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $600,852.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,443,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,865 shares of company stock worth $5,389,303 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,526,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,396,000 after purchasing an additional 358,011 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,286,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,361,000 after buying an additional 649,644 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,603,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,306,000 after buying an additional 29,557 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 874,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,726,000 after acquiring an additional 24,435 shares in the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

