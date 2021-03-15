Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Update

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the February 11th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,048,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SLVRF traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 342,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,323. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53. Silver One Resources has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.75.
Silver One Resources Company Profile
Read More: Economic Bubble
Receive News & Ratings for Silver One Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver One Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.