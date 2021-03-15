Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Update

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the February 11th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,048,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SLVRF traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 342,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,323. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53. Silver One Resources has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.75.

Silver One Resources Company Profile

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project the Candelaria Silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interests in the PeÃ±asco Quemado in the state of Sonora, La Frazada in the state of Nayarit, and Pluton in the state of Durango.

