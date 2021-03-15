Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Short Interest Update

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 249,900 shares, a growth of 77.0% from the February 11th total of 141,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 178.5 days.

SFFYF stock remained flat at $$47.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.06. Signify has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

About Signify

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lamps, LED, Professional, and Home. The company offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lamps, including spots, bulbs, and tubes for the professional and consumer channels; and LED electronic components, such as LED drivers and LED modules for luminaire original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), as well as for professional luminaire applications in the retail, office, and outdoor segments.

