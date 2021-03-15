Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGFY. William Blair began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE SGFY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.53. The company had a trading volume of 294,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,777. Signify Health has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $40.79.

In related news, COO David Pierre bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $316,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 772,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,549,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Laurence Michael Orton purchased 5,200 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $799,200.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

