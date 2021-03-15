Signaturefd LLC Raises Position in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Neenah were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Neenah by 1,098.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,762,000 after buying an additional 128,615 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 262,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after purchasing an additional 115,834 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,840,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,981,000 after purchasing an additional 115,655 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,099,000 after purchasing an additional 84,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after purchasing an additional 57,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NP opened at $57.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Neenah, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $61.49. The company has a market capitalization of $970.65 million, a P/E ratio of -91.51 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.37 and a 200 day moving average of $48.57.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.37. Neenah had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

