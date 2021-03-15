Signaturefd LLC Lowers Holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $56.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.32, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.61.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HTHT shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Huazhu Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.64.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

