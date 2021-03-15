Signaturefd LLC Acquires New Shares in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in The AZEK in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in The AZEK in the third quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in The AZEK by 41.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in The AZEK in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The AZEK in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The AZEK alerts:

NYSE:AZEK opened at $45.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $48.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.29. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.25.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $212.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AZEK shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on The AZEK from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.06.

The AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK).

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.