SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Needham & Company LLC

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its target price lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.31% from the stock’s previous close.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Shares of SIBN opened at $31.39 on Monday. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $1,153,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $88,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,536 over the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth $405,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in SI-BONE by 468.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in SI-BONE by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

