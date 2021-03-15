SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SIBN. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SI-BONE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $31.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SI-BONE has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.12.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $1,153,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $88,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,921 shares of company stock worth $2,592,536. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 468.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

