Short Interest in Videolocity International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VCTY) Increases By 81.5%

Videolocity International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VCTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 177,900 shares, an increase of 81.5% from the February 11th total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,599,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VCTY stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. Videolocity International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

About Videolocity International

Videolocity International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a Chinese management education and consulting firm in the People's Republic of China. The company provides consulting, educational, and training curricula focusing on government management training, administrative party cadres training, women cadres training, councilors training, and training of Communist Party members and community neighborhood committee cadres.

