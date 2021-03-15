Short Interest in Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Rises By 67.4%

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 67.4% from the February 11th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:UNAM opened at $5.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22. Unico American has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $8.60.
About Unico American
