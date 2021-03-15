Short Interest in Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Rises By 67.4%

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 67.4% from the February 11th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNAM opened at $5.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22. Unico American has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $8.60.

About Unico American

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company's commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage.

