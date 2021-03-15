Short Interest in Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Drops By 46.8%

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the February 11th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

TLTZY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 1st. Redburn Partners upgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of TLTZY opened at $6.69 on Monday. Tele2 AB has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.53.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $799.80 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Tele2 AB will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.6729 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

