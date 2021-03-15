Short Interest in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Grows By 45.0%

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the February 11th total of 8,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 518,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TAT Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 242,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.73% of TAT Technologies worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

TATT stock opened at $5.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88. TAT Technologies has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.90.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

