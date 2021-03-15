Short Interest in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Increases By 52.1%

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the February 11th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
NASDAQ SURF opened at $9.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.15 million, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.09. Surface Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.43. On average, equities research analysts expect that Surface Oncology will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director David S. Grayzel sold 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $30,770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert W. Ross sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $83,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,722,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,033,915 in the last 90 days. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SURF. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Surface Oncology during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Surface Oncology during the third quarter worth about $607,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Surface Oncology during the third quarter worth about $339,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Surface Oncology during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Surface Oncology by 26.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 60,308 shares during the period. 51.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Surface Oncology Company Profile
Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.
Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.