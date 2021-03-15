Short Interest in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Increases By 52.1%

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the February 11th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ SURF opened at $9.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.15 million, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.09. Surface Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.43. On average, equities research analysts expect that Surface Oncology will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surface Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

In other news, Director David S. Grayzel sold 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $30,770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert W. Ross sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $83,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,722,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,033,915 in the last 90 days. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SURF. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Surface Oncology during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Surface Oncology during the third quarter worth about $607,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Surface Oncology during the third quarter worth about $339,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Surface Oncology during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Surface Oncology by 26.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 60,308 shares during the period. 51.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

