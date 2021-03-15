Short Interest in Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Drops By 63.7%

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a drop of 63.7% from the February 11th total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Regis Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS RGRNF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.11. Regis Resources has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.38.

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. The company owns 100% interests in the Duketon project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.

