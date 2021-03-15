Short Interest in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Declines By 65.6%

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 65.6% from the February 11th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe sold 2,600 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $43,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,522.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTL. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $119,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

PSTL stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.30. 64,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,335. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $154.02 million, a PE ratio of -45.28 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

