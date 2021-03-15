Short Interest in Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Increases By 90.0%

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the February 11th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PSHZF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.85. The stock had a trading volume of 91,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,979. Pershing Square has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average of $31.74.

Pershing Square Company Profile

There is no company description available for Pershing Square Holdings Ltd.

