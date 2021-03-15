Short Interest in Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Increases By 96.4%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 96.4% from the February 11th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of Pan Pacific International stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,842. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.02. Pan Pacific International has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $26.29.

About Pan Pacific International

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through three segments: Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business. The Discount Store Business segment operates convenience and discount stores under the Don Quijote name; and general discount stores under the MEGA Don Quijote and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

