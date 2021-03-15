Short Interest in Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Decreases By 67.0%

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 67.0% from the February 11th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ORZCF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Orezone Gold from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Orezone Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS ORZCF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.78. 17,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,792. Orezone Gold has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

