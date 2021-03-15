Short Interest in Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Increases By 53.8%

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the February 11th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocado Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th.

Shares of OCDDY stock opened at $59.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.37 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $80.45.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

