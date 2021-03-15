Short Interest in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Expands By 115.3%

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 115.3% from the February 11th total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other news, major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 585,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,201.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 54,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $202,445.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 585,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,919.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,500 shares of company stock valued at $324,227. 30.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 16.3% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 758,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 106,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP opened at $3.29 on Monday. Network-1 Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.07 million, a PE ratio of -82.25 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 3%.

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owned 84 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

