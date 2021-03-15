Short Interest in Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) Increases By 97.1%

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 97.1% from the February 11th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,433 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 61.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,367 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 26.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 108,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 22,414 shares during the period. 4.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Navios Maritime Acquisition from $4.25 to $3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from $4.25 to $3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

NYSE:NNA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 79,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,334. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of March 5, 2020, its fleet consisted of a total of 46 double-hulled tanker vessels aggregating approximately 5.7 million deadweight tons, which included 13 very large crude carrier tankers, ten Long Range 1 product tankers, 18 Medium Range 2 product tankers, three Medium Range one product tankers, and two chemical tankers.

