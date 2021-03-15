Short Interest in mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) Declines By 66.3%

mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the February 11th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MCLDF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.19. 4,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,556. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81. mCloud Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $3.41.

mCloud Technologies Company Profile

mCloud Technologies Corp. provides asset management solutions combining IoT, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and analytics worldwide. Its AI-powered AssetCare platform offers asset management solutions, such as Connected Buildings, an AI and analytics solution to automate and remotely manage commercial buildings; Connected Workers, a cloud software to assist workers in the field to stay connected to experts remotely, facilitate repairs, and provide workers with an AI-powered digital assistant; Connected Energy for the inspection of wind turbine blades using AI-powered computer vision and the deployment of analytics to maximize wind farm energy production yield and availability; Connected Industry, to process assets and control endpoint monitoring, equipment health, and asset inventory management, as well as for the management of change across distributed teams; and Connected Health, a HIPAA-compliant remote health monitoring and connectivity solution.

