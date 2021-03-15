Short Interest in Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Declines By 50.0%

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGIQ traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.75. The company had a trading volume of 29,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,037. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $127.00 million, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 2.49. Logiq has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Get Logiq alerts:

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc develops e-commerce, m-commerce, marketing technology (MArTech), and fintech enablement solutions for mobile users. The provides AppLogiq, a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) platform that enables small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) to create and deploy native mobile applications for their businesses.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Logiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logiq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.