Short Interest in ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Declines By 50.0%

ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITEX remained flat at $$4.15 during midday trading on Friday. ITEX has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $38.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.96.

About ITEX

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars.

