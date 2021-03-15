Short Interest in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Increases By 51.3%

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the February 11th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,035,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ FALN opened at $29.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.99. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.47 and a 52 week high of $29.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,349,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 400,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 173,800 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 261,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3,253.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 239,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after acquiring an additional 232,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 60,027 shares during the last quarter.

