Short Interest in Imperial Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) Declines By 35.0%

Imperial Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the February 11th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IHLDY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.15. 235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493. Imperial Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 2%.

Imperial Logistics Limited provides integrated market access and logistics solutions in Africa, Europe, and Internationally. It offers outsourced integrated freight management services, such as road, air, and ocean freight management services; contract logistics services, including warehousing, distribution, and synchronization management; and sourcing, warehousing, distribution, synchronisation, and transportation management services.

