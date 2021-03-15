Short Interest in IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Drops By 39.6%

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 150,200 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the February 11th total of 248,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 659,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of IMAC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of -2.05. IMAC has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $4.95.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). IMAC had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IMAC stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.27% of IMAC at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on IMAC in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.75 price objective for the company.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides orthopedic therapies through a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

