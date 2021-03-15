Short Interest in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expands By 120.8%

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 120.8% from the February 11th total of 643,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in ICON Public by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 66,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after buying an additional 19,676 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ICON Public by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 103,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 84,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ICON Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

ICLR opened at $182.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.62 and its 200-day moving average is $195.11. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $223.62. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.07. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $760.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ICON Public will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

