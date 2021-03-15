Short Interest in Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Drops By 67.2%

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 67.2% from the February 11th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of HYMTF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,888. Hyundai Motor has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.52.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hyundai Motor in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the i30 N, Veloster, Accent, Sonata, i30, Azera, Sonata Turbo, i40, i40 Sedan, Elantra, Elantra Sport, Accent 5DR, ix20, i20, i20 Coupe, Elite i20, Xcent, i10, Grand i10, and Eon names.

