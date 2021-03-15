Short Interest in Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) Increases By 104.5%

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 104.5% from the February 11th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,317,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HOFSQ stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. Hermitage Offshore Services has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $657,930.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.21.

Hermitage Offshore Services Company Profile

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels.

