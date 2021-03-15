Short Interest in Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) Increases By 104.5%

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 104.5% from the February 11th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,317,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of HOFSQ stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. Hermitage Offshore Services has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $657,930.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.21.
Hermitage Offshore Services Company Profile
