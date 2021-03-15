Short Interest in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Declines By 30.3%

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 416,700 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the February 11th total of 597,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 904,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GWPH opened at $215.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.13 and a beta of 2.15. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $67.98 and a 52-week high of $217.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.97.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWPH. Citigroup lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GW Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.38.

In related news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $70,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,359.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Adam D. George sold 675,744 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $7,453,456.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at $150,405.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 776,304 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,077 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $23,082,000. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $4,635,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 850,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,193,000 after acquiring an additional 20,260 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 447,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,684,000 after acquiring an additional 67,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

