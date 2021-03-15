Short Interest in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Grows By 57.4%

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 57.4% from the February 11th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of GURE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 50,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,515. The company has a quick ratio of 21.27, a current ratio of 21.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gulf Resources has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $6.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Gulf Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

