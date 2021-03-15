Short Interest in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Declines By 55.2%

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 330,200 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the February 11th total of 737,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOTZ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Main Management LLC increased its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF stock opened at $33.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.59. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $36.86.

