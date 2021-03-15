Short Interest in Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII) Expands By 63.5%

Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the February 11th total of 789,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:FIII traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.30. 31,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,359. Forum Merger III has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $15.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Forum Merger III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Forum Merger III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Forum Merger III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Forum Merger III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Forum Merger III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forum Merger III Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

