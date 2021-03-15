Short Interest in Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Declines By 47.8%

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the February 11th total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ENLAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC upgraded Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ENLAY traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.88. 412,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,829. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.52. The firm has a market cap of $100.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.66. Enel has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $11.01.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

