Short Interest in D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) Declines By 59.2%

D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, a drop of 59.2% from the February 11th total of 203,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of DEH stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.04. 267,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,910. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30. D8 has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.59.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of D8 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D8 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of D8 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of D8 by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 284,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 181,737 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of D8 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,223,000. Institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

D8 Holdings Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

