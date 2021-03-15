Short Interest in CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Increases By 89.6%

CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, an increase of 89.6% from the February 11th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYTR traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 65,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,170. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41. CytRx has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

About CytRx

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

