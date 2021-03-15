Short Interest in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Grows By 126.7%

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, an increase of 126.7% from the February 11th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRIS. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

In related news, CEO James E. Dentzer sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $25,021.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,167.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Curis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Curis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRIS opened at $10.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.28 million, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 3.29. Curis has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $13.44.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

