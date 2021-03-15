Short Interest in CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Declines By 40.4%

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the February 11th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.7 days.
OTCMKTS:CTPCY traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.19. CITIC has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $5.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24.
CITIC Company Profile
Featured Article: No Load Funds
Receive News & Ratings for CITIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CITIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.