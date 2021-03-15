Short Interest in CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Declines By 40.4%

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the February 11th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.7 days.

OTCMKTS:CTPCY traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.19. CITIC has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $5.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24.

Get CITIC alerts:

CITIC Company Profile

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for CITIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CITIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.