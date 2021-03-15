Short Interest in Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) Rises By 61.5%

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the February 11th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BCBHF opened at $0.50 on Monday. Caribbean Investment has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51.
About Caribbean Investment
Featured Article: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Caribbean Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribbean Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.