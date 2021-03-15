Short Interest in Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) Rises By 61.5%

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the February 11th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BCBHF opened at $0.50 on Monday. Caribbean Investment has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51.

About Caribbean Investment

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Belize and internationally. It operates through Financial Services and Corporate. It offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, merchant accounts, and term deposits; and lending services, including overdrafts, lines of credit, and secured mortgage loans for personal, residential, or commercial purposes.

