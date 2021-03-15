Short Interest in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Expands By 116.8%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a growth of 116.8% from the February 11th total of 1,970,000 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

C3.ai stock opened at $90.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.01. C3.ai has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

In other C3.ai news, VP Brady Mickelsen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 229,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,104,698.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 670,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,927,128.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,270,677 shares of company stock valued at $193,962,227 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $1,500,317,000. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $5,550,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,499,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AI shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

