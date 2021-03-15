Short Interest in BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Rises By 125.0%

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the February 11th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,166,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTCS opened at $1.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56. BTCS has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $3.24.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain technologies and digital currency ecosystems. It intends to acquire digital assets to provide investors with indirect ownership of bitcoin and ether through open market purchases. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc and changed its name to BTCS Inc in July 2015.

