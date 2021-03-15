Short Interest in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Decreases By 37.2%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the February 11th total of 4,520,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Santander lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BRF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,606,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BRF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,600,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,416 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BRF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,564,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BRF in the fourth quarter worth $3,962,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BRF by 7,696.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 741,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 732,471 shares in the last quarter. 7.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.45. 2,631,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,892,001. BRF has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average of $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.85.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. BRF had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that BRF will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

