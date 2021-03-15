Short Interest in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Rises By 42.0%

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the February 11th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

NYSE AIRC traded up $1.00 on Monday, reaching $45.30. The company had a trading volume of 26,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.03. Apartment Income REIT has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $44.44.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.50). As a group, analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

In related news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000.

