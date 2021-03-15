Short Interest in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Grows By 73.8%

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 310,400 shares, a growth of 73.8% from the February 11th total of 178,600 shares. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 920,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AEHL opened at $3.05 on Monday. Antelope Enterprise has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Antelope Enterprise stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.62% of Antelope Enterprise at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. It provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

